VIDEO: Luis Suarez tests comedy acting skills in Lionel Messi-themed advert – with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham reacting to ‘GOAT’ sketch

Luis Suarez has put his acting skills to the test in a Lionel Messi-themed advert that has left Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in stitches.

  • Uruguayan striker reunited with Argentine in Florida
  • Previously starred together at Barcelona
  • Veteran frontman able to poke fun at himself