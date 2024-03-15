Lauren James Chelsea women 2023-24Getty Images
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Lauren James benefits from Manuela Zinsberger howler before Sjoeke Nusken double gives Chelsea a comfortable lead in huge WSL clash against Arsenal

Chelsea FC WomenArsenal WomenWSLChelsea FC Women vs Arsenal WomenWomen's footballLauren James

Lauren James reaped the benefits from a huge mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to give Chelsea the lead in their WSL clash on Friday.

  • James fired Chelsea to first-half lead
  • Nusken followed up with two goals for Blues
  • Home team sit top of WSL with Arsenal third

