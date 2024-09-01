Erik ten Hag, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, and Mohamed SalahGetty/Sky Sports/GOAL
Richard Mills

VIDEO: 'They don't want this manager!' - Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville in tense exchange after Liverpool's 3-0 rout of Man Utd as Reds legend claims INEOS 'bottled it' by giving Erik ten Hag a new deal

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagLiverpoolManchester United vs LiverpoolPremier League

Sky Sports duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher argued over whether or not INEOS "bottled it" by keeping Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

  • Man Utd beaten 3-0 by Liverpool
  • Neville and Carragher in heated exchange
  • Latter says INEOS 'bottled it' over Ten Hag