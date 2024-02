VIDEO: Is that him? Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike turns heads in Riyadh – with doppelganger breaking out ‘Siuuu’ goal celebration Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

A Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike has been turning heads in Riyadh, with locals being treated to photo opportunities and a ‘Siuuu’ goal celebration.