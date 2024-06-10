VIDEO: The GOAT and the future GOAT? Chelsea-bound starlet Kendry Paez shares shirt-swap moment with Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi
The GOAT and potential future GOAT came together in Argentina’s friendly with Ecuador as Lionel Messi swapped shirts with teen sensation Kendry Paez.
- Teenager wonderkid is bound for Stamford Bridge
- Move to England will be made in 2025
- Picking up experience against all-time greats