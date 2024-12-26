VIDEO: Erling Haaland is actually cursed! Man City star has a nightmare as Jordan Pickford saves penalty before rebound is ruled out - as Seamus Coleman’s mind games pay off for Everton
Erling Haaland's struggles in front of goal continue as the Manchester City striker has a penalty saved by Everton's Jordan Pickford.
- Haaland sees penalty saved by Pickford
- Scores offside goal seconds later
- Hasn't scored a home league goal since October