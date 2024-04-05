VIDEO: Enzo Fernandez confronts Mason Mount after Chelsea's dramatic comeback victory over Man Utd with Argentine slapping Blues badge while getting up in former team-mate's face
Enzo Fernandez delighted in Chelsea’s win over Manchester United, with the Argentine confronting ex-Blues star Mason Mount at the final whistle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues left it late to claim points
- Palmer scored impressive hat-trick
- Tough return to London for Mount