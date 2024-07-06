VIDEO: Ugly scenes in Dusseldorf! England fans clash with Germany supporters after goading with 'going home' chant following Euro 2024 hosts' exit to Spain
A street fight broke out between England and Germany fans as the Three Lions' supporters started "going home" chants after the hosts were knocked out.
- Germany were beaten by Spain in the last eight
- English fans started taunting their German counterparts
- Police sealed off the street to ease the tension