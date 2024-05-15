Harry Kane of Bayern MunichGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane gives his own team talk as he offers mental health advice to youngsters

Harry Kane

England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has teamed up with the BBC to offer advice to youngsters about their mental health.

  • Mental Health Awareness Week is underway
  • Kane joins forces with the BBC for a team talk
  • Offers advice to youngsters about mental health
