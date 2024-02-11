VIDEO: Didier Drogba goes WILD as he celebrates Franck Kessie equaliser for Ivory Coast against Nigeria in AFCON final - just three weeks after Chelsea legend's 'real problem' criticism of his country

VIDEO: Didier Drogba goes WILD as he celebrates Franck Kessie equaliser for Ivory Coast against Nigeria in AFCON final - just three weeks after Chelsea legend's 'real problem' criticism of his countryJames WestwoodGetty/GOALAfrica Cup of NationsIvory CoastNigeria vs Ivory CoastNigeriaChelsea legend Didier Drigba went wild in the stands after seeing Franck Kessie equalise for the Ivory Coast against Nigeria in the AFCON final.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIvory Coast were 1-0 down at the breakKessie headed in equaliserDrogba celebrates wildly in stands