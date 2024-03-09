VIDEO: The Bellingham brothers are something special! Sunderland star Jobe scores stunning long-range effort against Southampton as he promises to follow in Jude’s footsteps
Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham rifled in a stunning long-ranger against Southampton as he continues to promise to match the level of brother Jude.
- Sunderland went down 4-2 to Southampton
- Jobe was a bright spark against the Saints
- Scored from distance to stun the hosts