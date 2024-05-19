VIDEO: Feyenoord says goodbye to Arne Slot in emotional video as Dutchman prepares to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool LiverpoolJuergen KloppLiverpool vs WolverhamptonPremier LeagueFeyenoord

Arne Slot is preparing for his final game for as Feyenoord boss on Sunday ahead of his move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.