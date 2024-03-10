VIDEO: Arda Guler has finally arrived at Real Madrid! Turkish wonderkid scores brilliant solo goal in Celta Vigo rout as he opens his account for La Liga leaders following injury nightmare
Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler has opened his goalscoring account with Real Madrid with a spectacular run and finish against Celta Vigo.
- Guler scores first goal for Real Madrid
- Moved to Spanish capital last summer
- Becomes youngest Turkish scorer in La Liga