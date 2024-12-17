GFX Zlatan Ibrahimovic Christian Pulisic 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: AC Milan ultras cheer USMNT star Christian Pulisic as Alvaro Morata & Rafael Leao are jeered & Zlatan Ibrahimovic has to enter 125th anniversary party through side entrance

C. PulisicUSAAC MilanZ. IbrahimovicR. LeaoA. MorataSerie A

AC Milan ultras saved cheers for USMNT star Christian Pulisic, while jeering Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at a 125th anniversary party.

  • Notable landmark for Serie A heavyweights
  • Players & ownership team at celebration event
  • Disgruntled fans making their feelings clear
