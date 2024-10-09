'Value for all' - NWSL’s historic move to abolish the draft is modern, disruptive, ambitious and ultimately good for the game

The flagship U.S. women's soccer league is making a major change, as players and teams look to figure out what comes next

The NWSL wasn't broken. But it needed tweaking. With professional women’s soccer around the globe rising in both quality and notoriety, the league needed to modernize. And it already had, in some senses. Over the past few years, player power has steadily grown - so too has the number of people tuning in to watch the games.

But on Aug. 22, the league and player’s association jointly announced one of the more seismic changes to the landscape of U.S. women’s soccer in league history: abolishing the college draft that had been an integral part of the sport in North America. And it was more historic than just soccer. It marked the first time in all major U.S. professional sports - from the NFL and NBA to MLB and MLS - that a league abandoned the draft.

And no one quite knows what will happen next.

“The uniqueness of America is that we have the most parity in any league in the world,” Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey told GOAL. ”It's our secret strength. It's not necessarily a secret, but it's our biggest strength. And I just believe we have to make sure we keep that in any way that we possibly can.”