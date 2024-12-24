From sublime achievements to unexpected upsets, GOAL reflects on the top 10 storylines in American soccer in 2024

There is rarely a "normal" year in American soccer, but even by that measure, 2024 certainly was unique and eventful in myriad ways. As we near 2025, it's safe to the last year was as wild as any that preceded it. Somehow, American soccer always finds a way to raise the bar.

The year was headlined by some amazing accomplishments. There was an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's national team to highlight it all, as the Emma Hayes era returned astonishingly quick results. The U.S. men's national team, meanwhile, went through a year of change. In came a new coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and he walked into a team led by Christian Pulisic, who is truly playing at a world-class level.

The domestic leagues crowned worthy champions, while college soccer gave us the biggest Cinderella we've seen at that level. Somehow, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crashed in the biggest upset in MLS history, showing that even the GOAT still has some things to learn about the wild and unpredictable game in the U.S.

Article continues below

Overall, American soccer feels healthy, which wasn't always the case a decade or so ago, particularly outside of MLS. The foundations have been put in place, domestic leagues are building, and ambitions have never been greater. That spirit was celebrated by the GOAL Champions, the inaugural awards recognizing the most unique and most compelling players, coaches, fans and moments in U.S. soccer from 2024.

And 2025 promises to raise the bar even higher, with the FIFA Club World Cup on U.S. soil - all ahead of the FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2026. But first, GOAL pauses to reflect on the top 10 storylines in American soccer of 2024.