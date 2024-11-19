'USWNT is still very top level' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman not disappointed at absences of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman & Mallory Swanson as she prepares to face 'impressive' Emma Hayes

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman denied that she was disappointed that U.S. stars Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson won't face England.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lionesses will host USWNT on November 30

Hayes released surprise U.S. roster on Monday

Smith, Rodman & Swanson all absent for fixture Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱