Seven decisions new USWNT coach Emma Hayes needs to make before the Olympics

The former Chelsea boss will need to make some big calls in the run-up to the Paris Games as she prepares to take charge of her first games

The waiting is over and the time has arrived. Emma Hayes is here, and she's ready to lead the U.S. women's national team into a new era.

Vlatko Andonovski's era ended with a thud: the worst World Cup performance in team history. Hayes has now been brought in to light a fire under this program, beginning with the upcoming Olympics in Paris this summer.

She won't have much time to properly build that fire, though. Hayes will take charge of her first matches in the coming days when the U.S. plays a pair of pre-Olympic friendlies against South Korea. The 47-year-old has spent the past few months fully focused on Chelsea, but she's with the U.S. now and ready to lock in for an Olympic run.

It won't be easy. Time is very much against Hayes and the USWNT as all involved adjust to the new regime. And, on top of that, Hayes will have some big calls to make before submitting her 18-player roster for the upcoming tournament.

But which decisions are coming up for Hayes, and how will they impact the USWNT? GOAL takes a look...