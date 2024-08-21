USWNT legend Becky Sauerbrunn questions San Diego Wave hiring of Landon Donovan, who admits NWSL learning curve is 'steep'

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSWNT legend Becky Sauerbrunn questions San Diego Wave hiring of Landon Donovan, who admits NWSL learning curve is 'steep'B. SauerbrunnSan Diego Wave FCUSANWSLWomen's footballSan Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FCAngel City FCCriticism of the hire has come in waves, and Donovan acknowledged that the road will be 'bumpy' Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLandon Donovan named SD Wave managerUSWNT legend Sauerbrunn questions logicUSMNT icon has never coached womenArticle continues below