GettyTom HindleUSMNT's Folarin Balogun scores crucial equalizer as Monaco come from behind to beat struggling MontpellierF. BalogunMonacoLigue 1USAMonaco vs MontpellierMontpellierThe USMNT forward found the net for the second straight game, while Lamine Camara's late winner saw Monaco get three pointsFolarin Balogun bagged Monaco equalizer in first halfSecond Ligue 1 goal of the season for USMNT strikerHas scored in back-to-back games