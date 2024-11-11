USMNT Starting XI: Christian Pulisic is obvious, but what bold calls will Mauricio Pochettino make for Nations League vs Jamaica?

How will Pochettino approach the USMNT's lineup against the Reggae Boyz in the Nations League quarterfinals? GOAL takes a look

Mauricio Pochettino takes the touchline in a competitive USMNT match for the first time this week, leading the U.S. into the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Leon Bailey and Jamaica in a two-legged series - the first match is Thursday in Kingston, followed by a Nov. 18 game in St. Louis.

It will be his first real test as the head coach of the program, all as part of the lead up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. And it won't be easy, with injuries limiting his squad's defensive and attacking options.

The USMNT coach will look to deploy a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation, so now it just comes down to personnel. Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun and Josh Sargent will all miss camp due to injury. Meanwhile, starting right back Sergino Dest is still sidelined due to an ACL tear, and Gio Reyna remains out as well.

In the midfield, Tyler Adams has finally returned to the pitch for Bournemouth, earning his first start of the season on Saturday, but it was too much, too soon to be included in the November camp roster.

“He is an important player for USA, for us, and I consider him, personally, a very important player for the future of this team,” Pochettino said of Adams. “But the most important thing now is to see the progression."

Factor in that Tim Weah - while included on the squad - is suspended for the first Jamaica match due to a red card from Copa America over the summer, and it's even more of a head-scratcher.

So what does Pochettino do with seven key players all set to miss Thursday's match? GOAL projects the USMNT's starting XI vs. Jamaica in Kingston.