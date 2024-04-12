Tyler Adams USMNT 2024Getty
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Tyler Adams ruled out for crucial Manchester United clash as Bournemouth hit with major blow

USMNT captain Tyler Adams has been ruled out for Bournemouth ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United.

  • Adams suffering from back spasms
  • U.S. star 'improving' but not ready for return
  • Look ahead at matches remaining

