The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

The transfer window is officially open, and the games have begun. Negotiations are underway, clubs and agents are posturing and players are deciding their fate.

While some decisions go down to the wire, we already have one U.S. men's national team player on the move - Brandon Vazquez is moving to Austin FC. Who will be the next American player to solidify a transfer, either in Europe or North America?

Could it be Gio Reyna? It seems a market is still taking shape for the young midfielder, who could face more competition at Borussia Dortmund soon. Could it be Ricardo Pepi? Perhaps not, as it seems all involved will wait to see what sort of numbers make sense before making a decision to stay or go.

Article continues below

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a weekly feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.