'Pain to play against' - USMNT and Monaco star Folarin Balogun receives high praise from Nice defender and Chelsea transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of Ligue 1 clash

Jacob Schneider
Folarin Balogun Monaco 2023-24Getty
Folarin BalogunUSANice vs MonacoNiceMonacoLigue 1

USMNT star Folarin Balogun received high praise around his attacking game from Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of their clash Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Monaco take on Nice in Ligue 1 Sunday
  • Nice defender Todibo praises USMNT's Balogun
  • Duo met last year during Reims spell

Editors' Picks