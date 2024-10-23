'Next week he'll score from halfway!' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic hailed for 'moving the bar for American players' after 'crazy' Olimpico goal for AC Milan in Champions League
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has come in for praise after scoring from the corner flag for AC Milan in the Champions League against Club Brugge.
- AC Milan beat Club Brugge in Champions League
- Pulisic scores crazy Olimpico goal
- USMNT star praised for his impressive performances