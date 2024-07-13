GettyJacob SchneiderUruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa blasts CONMEBOL, USA, for Copa America scuffle involving Darwin NunezDarwin NunezCopa AmericaMarcelo BielsaUruguayUruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa defended star forward Darwin Nunez after he was the center of a dispute between La Celeste players and Colombia fansArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowScuffle breaks out at end of Uruguay vs ColombiaDarwin Nunez center of disputeLa Celeste boss Bielsa blasts tournament & securityArticle continues below