Cristiano Ronaldo
Ritabrata Banerjee

'He has an unbelievable body!' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to play 'deep into his 40s' by ex-Man Utd striker

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeaguePortugalManchester United

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to play on 'deep into his 40s' due to his incredible physique.

  • Ronaldo tipped to keep holding off Father Time
  • Sheringham in awe of his physique
  • Al-Nassr take on Al-Akhdoud on Thursday
