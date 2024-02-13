Triple injury whammy for Man City! Victory in Copenhagen tarnished as Pep Guardiola confirms Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol all face spells on sidelines
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol could be set for spells in the treatment room.
- Guardiola confirms triple injury blow for Man City
- Grealish suffers muscular problem in Copenhagen
- Silva & Gvardiol sustain ankle injuries