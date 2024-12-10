Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool?! Ex-Reds defender claims Real Madrid target doesn't want to leave Anfield and will snub Los Blancos for new contract if Arne Slot's men win the title

LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldTransfersReal MadridLaLigaPremier League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is being tipped to snub Real Madrid and stay at Anfield if Arne Slot's Reds win the Premier League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Defender's contract expires in summer
  • Real Madrid keen on England star
  • Tipped to stay if Liverpool win title
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱