Trent Alexander-Arnold is right: Jurgen Klopp winning another Premier League title with Liverpool would overshadow Pep Guardiola's Man City achievements

There are no question marks over the legitimacy of the German's triumphs at Anfield and he is now perfectly poised to complete his masterpiece

'This means more' - it was a self-aggrandising slogan pushed by Liverpool's marketing department a few years back that understandably annoyed the hell out of rival supporters.

The implication was that no matter how many trophies other clubs won, they would never carry quite the same weight as those lifted by Liverpool, which was - and remains - pure bullsh*t. Other supporters have suffered too, after all. Liverpool do not have a monopoly on meaningful title triumphs (nor do they own the copyright on fist pumps while we're at it!).

So, Trent Alexander-Arnold's take on the Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry that has defined the Premier League over the past five years will have left many football fans rolling their eyes once again.

"It's tough," the right-back told FourFourTwo. "We're up against a machine that's built to win - that's the simplest way to describe City and their organisation.

"Looking back on this era, although they've won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we've done it, probably means more to our fans."