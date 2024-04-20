Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold aims 'too excited' dig at Arsenal and claims Liverpool played role in Gunners' defeat to Aston Villa

Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolArsenalAston VillaPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold took a dig at Arsenal as he claimed Liverpool played a part in their defeat against Aston Villa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold took a dig at Arsenal
  • Gunners got too excited after Liverpool's loss
  • Arsenal went down against Aston Villa last week

Editors' Picks