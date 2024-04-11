Thierry Henry David Beckham RonaldinhoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Training king? Why ‘perfect’ David Beckham rose above Arsenal & AC Milan greats Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho & Kaka during surprise stint with Gunners

ArsenalDavid BeckhamMajor League SoccerAC MilanInter Miami CFSerie APremier League

David Beckham was “perfect” in training, says Philippe Senderos, with the England icon more impressive than Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Kaka.

  • Man Utd legend trained with Gunners in 2008
  • Would later spend time with Serie A giants
  • Swiss defender worked with him at both clubs

