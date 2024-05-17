Total embarrassment! Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel U-turn ends a shambolic chapter in the German giants' history - and doesn't solve any problems for Harry Kane & Co.

The prospect of the manager reversing his decision to quit this summer is indicative of larger problems at the Allianz Arena

Thomas Tuchel slipped into the tunnel before he had the chance to say goodbye. Perhaps it was because he knew he wouldn't leave. As the rest of the Bayern Munich side paraded around the Allianz Arena - applauding the thousands of fans who had stayed behind after a disappointing second-placed Bundesliga finish - Tuchel was nowhere to be found.

It seemed an odd final act in Bavaria for a manager who, until 48 hours ago, seemed set to leave at the end of the season after being preemptively relieved of his duties in February. And now, it seems, he will have the chance to salute the Bayern crowd again.

Tuchel is reportedly set to stay at the club, his enumerate failures at the helm ignored as the German runners-up have constantly struck out in their search for a new manager. The former Chelsea, PSG and Dortmund boss is now effectively Sporting Director Max Eberl's fifth choice, the last-resort option after a chaotic few months.

Even if Tuchel turns things around - and he just might - his enforced retention of the job is yet another sign of a great club descending into a poorly run mess.