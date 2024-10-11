Thomas Tuchel Bayern 2024Getty Images
Richard Mills

Thomas Tuchel 'in negotiations to become next England manager' after Lee Carsley oversees dismal Greece defeat

T. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League BChelsea

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in negotiations to become England's next national coach following the Three Lions' loss to Greece.

  • England look for permanent Southgate successor
  • Interim boss Carsley's Three Lions lose to Greece
  • Tuchel 'in negotiations' for the position
