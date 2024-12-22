VIDEO: The roof is falling in on Ruben Amorim! Man Utd boss' press conference interrupted by leak in ceiling after miserable defeat by Bournemouth
Things went from bad to worse for Ruben Amorim as his press conference was disrupted by a leaky roof after Manchester United's defeat by Bournemouth
- Drip disrupts manager's briefing with journalists
- Incident latest sign of decaying Old Trafford
- Manager suffered fourth defeat in nine games