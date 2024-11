This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Tata Martino rules potential Neymar to Inter Miami move 'impossible' because of MLS salary cap Neymar Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer Transfers The Inter Miami manager highlighted the league's financial regulations as a reason why his side can't sign Neymar Neymar linked with MLS move after buying house in Miami

Tata Martino admitted 'anything can happen' due to Barcelona ties

Blamed 'strict rules' for difficulty of a potential deal