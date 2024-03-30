VIDEO: Stunned ball boy appears to reject Mohammed Kudus' request to use his stool for a goal celebration in bizarre exchange during Newcastle game
A stunned ball boy appeared to refuse to lend his stool to West Ham's Mohammed Kudus as the Ghanaian went to celebrate his goal at St. James' Park.
- Kudus wanted ball boy's stool after scoring
- Youngster appeared to turn down West Ham star
- Hammers beaten 4-3 in thriller at St. James' Park