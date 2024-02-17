Steven Fletcher WrexhamGetty
Gill Clark

Steven Fletcher the hero as Wrexham see off Notts County to boost League Two promotion hopes - with top two BOTH losing on perfect weekend for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as Phil Parkinson's side beat rivals Notts County 1-0 in League Two.

  • Wrexham edged win thanks for Fletcher's decisive finish
  • Okonkwo made big saves & McGoldrick goal ruled out
  • Promotion hopes boosted as Stockport & Mansfield lose

