Spain player ratings vs Italy: If Lamine Yamal doesn't get you, Nico Williams will! Flying winger runs Azzurri ragged as La Roja book Euro 2024 last-16 spot

The Athletic Club star put in a virtuoso performance down the left-hand side and played a hand in Riccardo Calafiori's own goal that settled the game

Spain secured their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages as Group B winners as Luis de la Fuente's side made it two wins from two with their 1-0 win over Italy in Gelsenkirchen. It needed an own goal from Riccardo Calafiori to separate the teams, but La Roja were well worth their victory.

Having confidently beaten Croatia on matchday one, Spain picked up where they left off, and could have been 2-0 up inside 10 minutes as Pedri and Nico Williams both wasted headed opportunities. Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz both went close before the break, too, as Gianluigi Donnarruma denied them both.

At the other end, Italy didn't muster a shot, and the early minutes of the second half followed a similar pattern, as Pedri fired wide when well placed before Calafiori turned the ball into his own net after Donnarumma pushed Morata's header into his path.

The goal did seem to spark something in the Azzurri, but they were unable to properly test Unai Simon, and Spain almost added to their lead when Lamine Yamal curled an effort narrowly wide before Williams struck the crossbar with a thunderous strike. Substitute Ayoze Perez, meanwhile, was twice kept out by Donnarruma in the closing stages.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Veltins-Arena...