Spain Euro 2024 squad: Who will Luis de la Fuente take to Germany?

La Roja are yet again set to blend youth with experience as they aim to win their fourth continental crime this summer

The most recent golden generation of Spanish football has officially passed. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba having left the national team set-up for good, the last dregs of one of the greatest international sides of all-time have disappeared.

But that doesn't mean La Roja are without talent. The most-recent Nations League winners reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a side that combined youth with experience, and though Luis Enrique has since moved on, his replacement - Luis de la Fuente - has maintained that philosophy since taking over the reigns.

They will face a fight to make it out of their group, however, having been drawn alongside defending European champions Italy and fellow Nations League finalists Croatia, and thus De la Fuente cannot afford any missteps when it comes to selecting his team for the trip to Germany.

But who will make Spain's 23-player Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...