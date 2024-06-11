South Africa vs Zimbabwe Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow a crucial WCQ encounter between Bafana Bafana and the Warriors that will be played in Bloemfontein.

South Africa will host neighbours Zimbabwe in what is expected to be a do-or-die clash at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Bafana Bafana who sit fourth in the Group C table, will be looking to leapfrog Rwanda, Lesotho, and Benin to top their group.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe who are hanging at the bottom of the table, with only two points, will be hoping to register their first win.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.