Sort it out, Gareth Southgate! Winners and losers as England's dire Denmark draw leaves manager facing tough questions over Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment and Cole Palmer's absence

The Three Lions were lucky to leave Frankfurt with a point after being out-fought and out-thought by the Danes

England were self-appointed favourites to win Euro 2024 a few months ago, but two games into the tournament they look as if they were lucky to have qualified at all. Gareth Southgate's side slugged their way to a 1-1 draw with Denmark, producing a display as ugly as the Frankfurt pitch that was being cut up under their feet.

If the definition of madness is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome, then Gareth Southgate has a lot to answer for after fielding an identical starting XI to the team that had won 1-0 against Serbia in unconvincing fashion. At least in that game his lacklustre side could rely on the brilliance of Jude Bellingham. Here the Real Madrid maestro looked ordinary while Declan Rice and Harry Kane looked much below it.

Kane was responsible for giving England the lead and then surrendering it, albeit via an astonishing long-range hit from Morten Hjulmand, while Rice lacked authority, letting Denmark dominate the game.

The good news is that the point means England have a very good chance of making the knockout round. The bad news is that they will need to win their third Group C game against Slovenia to ensure they finish top and avoid facing Germany in the last 16, because this team in its current form does not look capable of beating anyone.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Deutsche Bank Park...