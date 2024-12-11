'There must be something very wrong' - Dan Ashworth savaged for 'sitting with a pen and paper' & 'wanting to just go British' at Man Utd as Arsenal legend admits he admires Sir Jim Ratcliffe for brutally axing sporting director
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been praised for his decision to axe Dan Ashworth, who "wants to just go British".
- Ashworth out after five months
- Relationship with INEOS broke down
- Ratcliffe praised for decisiveness