'Small club mentality' - Arsenal torn to shreds as mural of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover appears near Emirates Stadium

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'Small club mentality' - Arsenal torn to shreds as mural of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover appears near Emirates StadiumArsenalChampions LeagueArsenal vs MonacoMonacoArsenal mocked by rival fans as they setup a mural of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover near Emirates Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMural of Arsenal set-piece coach appears near Emirates StadiumRival fans call the Gunners a small clubArsenal take on Monaco on WednesdayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱