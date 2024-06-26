Slovenia's Josip Ilicic reveals touching exchange with England & Arsenal's Declan Rice after battling back from depression & brink of retirement to star at Euro 2024
Slovenia star Josip Ilicic has revealed the touching words that Declan Rice said to him during his team's Euro 2024 clash against England on Tuesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ilicic took two breaks from football
- Slovenia star battled spells of depression
- Revealed Rice's message to him