Liverpool FC v Bologna FC 1909 - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Sign the contract, Mohamed Salah! Cody Gakpo sends cryptic message to Liverpool team-mate over uncertain future

LiverpoolM. SalahC. GakpoPremier League

Cody Gakpo sent out a message to Mohamed Salah amid speculation over the Egyptian's uncertain future at Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gakpo's message for Salah revealed
  • Egyptian yet to sign a new contract
  • Liverpool top of Premier League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱