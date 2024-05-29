'Show pony' - Antony branded flop of the season as one-goal Man Utd winger told he 'let Erik ten Hag down' by ex-Premier League star

GettyGill Clark'Show pony' - Antony branded flop of the season as one-goal Man Utd winger told he 'let Erik ten Hag down' by ex-Premier League starAntonyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersErik ten HagManchester United winger Antony has been branded the Premier League's flop of the season after scoring just one goal in the competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAntony has endured dismal season with Man UtdBrazilian told he's 'let down' manager Erik ten HagDuo both facing uncertain futures at Old TraffordArticle continues below