Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images
Scott Wilson

A shock move for Bruno Fernandes? Bayern Munich eye summer transfer for Man Utd captain

Bruno FernandesBayern MunichManchester UnitedVincent KompanyPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Bayern Munich are showing significant interest in Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, whose agent recently met with several top European clubs.

  • Fernandes on Bayern Munich's radar
  • Portuguese not on United's 'unsellable' list
  • Player had 28 goal contributions in 2023-24
