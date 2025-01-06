James Rodriguez Rayo Vallecano 2024-25Getty
Aditya Gokhale

A shock free transfer target for PL clubs?! Former Real Madrid superstar searching for a new club after seeing contract mutually terminated

J. RodriguezRayo VallecanoPremier LeagueAston VillaWolverhamptonNottingham ForestFulhamLaLigaTransfers

James Rodriguez has mutually terminated his contract with Rayo Vallecano and is now reportedly looking to move to the Premier League as a free agent.

  • Rodriguez and Rayo part ways after six months
  • Premier League move on the cards for Rodriguez
  • Rodriguez becomes free agent for sixth straight year
