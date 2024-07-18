Serhou Guirassy completes transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart after ex-Man Utd target's injury concerns stall deal

(C)Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleSerhou Guirassy completes transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart after ex-Man Utd target's injury concerns stall dealSerhou GuirassyBorussia DortmundBundesligaVfB StuttgartTransfersBorussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart despite concerns surrounding his fitness.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDortmund announce signing of GuirassyFailed preliminary medical due to injuryTests cleared situation before completing signingArticle continues below